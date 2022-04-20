Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 20, 2022

April 20, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Windy, with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind of 17 to 22 mph becoming southeast at 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east wind of 7 to 12 mph becoming south southwest 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Friday – Rain likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a south southeast wind of 7 to 12 mph becoming south southwest at 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night – Rain likely before 11 pm, then rain and snow likely between 11 pm and 1 am, then snow likely after 1 am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday – Snow showers. High near 41. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.