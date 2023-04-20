Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 20, 2023

Today – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 4 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind of 18 to 22 mph.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 23. Blustery, with a west wind of 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday – A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 25. Windy, with a west wind of 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 45. West northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 28.

Monday – A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Monday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 1 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 1am and 4am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 4 am. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 30. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.