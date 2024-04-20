Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 20, 2024

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Northeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 31. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph increasing to 19 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Windy, with a west northwest wind 21 to 26 mph becoming east 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. East wind 8 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.