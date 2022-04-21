Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 21, 2022

April 21, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest at 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 18 to 23 mph becoming south southeast at 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Friday – Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Windy, with a southeast wind of 7 to 12 mph becoming south 18 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night – Rain likely before 11 pm, then rain and snow likely between 11 pm and 1 am, then snow likely after 1 am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west wind of 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Saturday – Snow likely before 3 pm, then rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain and snow before 8 pm, then a chance of snow between 8 pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a northwest wind of 15 to 20 mph becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 50. West northwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.