Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 21, 2023

Today – Snow showers likely before 3 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Windy, with a west wind of 14 to 19 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Tonight – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly between 1 am and 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 25. Blustery, with a west-northwest wind of 18 to 23 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Light west wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 25. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 28. West wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming south southwest after midnight.

Monday – A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Monday Night – A chance of rain showers before 2 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 29. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers before 11 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11 am and noon, then a chance of rain showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 30. Blustery.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 30.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.