Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 21, 2024

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming south 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 66. Windy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west 18 to 28 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Windy, with a west northwest wind 20 to 25 mph becoming north 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. East wind around 9 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east southeast in the evening.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Friday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Saturday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.