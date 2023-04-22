Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 22, 2023

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Light and variable wind becoming north-northwest at 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 24. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming light and variable.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 28. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming light and variable in the evening.

Monday – A slight chance of showers between noon and 3 pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 5 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 3 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 30. West wind 8 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 7 am, then a chance of snow showers between 7 am and noon, then a chance of rain showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 15 mph becoming north-northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 30.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 30.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 29. Blustery.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.