Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 22, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 68. Windy, with a west wind of 9 to 14 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Windy, with a west wind of 18 to 28 mph, becoming north-northeast 5 to 10 mph. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 65. East-southeast wind 8 to 11 mph, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. West winds 5 to 9 mph, becoming south in the evening.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers between noon and 3 pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 5 to 13 mph. The Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night—It will be mostly cloudy, with a low of around 44. A west-southwest wind 5 to 11 mph will become south after midnight.

Thursday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph, becoming west-southwest at 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 39. Breezy.

Friday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy. The Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.