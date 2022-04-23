Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 23, 2022

April 23, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Saturday – Snow likely, possibly mixing with rain after 1 pm, then gradually ending. Patchy blowing snow before 9 am. Cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch is possible.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery, with a west southwest wind of 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of snow after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. East wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 56. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Friday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.