Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 23, 2023

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 29. West wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming calm after midnight.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 3 am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 30. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers before 2 pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 2 pm and 3 pm, then a slight chance of rain showers after 3 pm. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 29. West wind 6 to 14 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 30.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.