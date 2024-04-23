Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 23, 2024

Today – Isolated showers after 4 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. East-northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 36. West wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming south in the evening.

Wednesday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 4pm and 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 43. West wind 9 to 14 mph, becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10 pm, then isolated showers between 10 pm and 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 40. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 36. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night – Rain showers likely, possibly mixing with snow after midnight, then gradually ending. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 36. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.