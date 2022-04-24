Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 24, 2022

April 24, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A slight chance of snow showers between 1 pm and 2 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. East wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 55. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 14 mph and increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Friday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.