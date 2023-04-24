Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 24, 2023

Today – A slight chance of showers between 2 pm and 3 pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 7 to 16 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 3 am, then a chance of snow showers after 3 am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 28. Blustery, with a west wind of 6 to 16 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers before 1 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 1 pm and 2 pm, then a chance of rain showers after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 21 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. North wind 6 to 9 mph, becoming west-southwest after midnight.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. West northwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 3 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 28. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 63.