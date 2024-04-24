Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 24, 2024

Today – Isolated showers after 4 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 pm and 4 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High near 51. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 17 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night – Scattered rain showers before 3 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9am, then a slight chance of rain showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.