Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 25, 2022

April 25, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with an east southeast wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 15 to 20 mph and decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 21 mph becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east southeast wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest at 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Friday – A slight chance of snow showers before 1 pm, then a slight chance of rain showers between 1 pm and 5 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 5 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Windy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.