Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 25, 2023

Tuesday – A chance of snow before 1 pm, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. West wind 9 to 13 mph, becoming north-northeast in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of rain between 9 pm and 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 28. North wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming west after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 30. West wind 8 to 13 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Windy, with a west wind of 8 to 13 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 29. Windy, with a west-northwest wind at 21 to 26 mph, becoming east-northeast at 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 30.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.