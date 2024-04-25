Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 25, 2024

Today – Scattered showers before 1 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 1 pm and 3 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 7 to 12 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 10 pm, then isolated showers between 10 pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. West wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 37. Light and variable wind becoming east 9 to 14 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 am, then showers between 7 am and 1 pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 48. Breezy, with an east-northeast wind of 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night – Rain showers before 5 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Low around 34. Breezy, with a northeast wind of 15 to 20 mph, becoming north-northwest 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 7 am, then a slight chance of rain showers after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 16 mph, increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Isolated showers before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.