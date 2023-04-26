Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 26, 2023

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 6 to 13 mph.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Windy, with a west wind of 11 to 16 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.
Thursday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 9 pm, then a chance of snow showers between 9 pm and midnight. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 28. Windy, with a northwest wind of 21 to 26 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 52. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 30. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the evening.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 62. West northwest wind 6 to 13 mph.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 65.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 69.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 40.
Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.