Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 26, 2024

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 pm. High near 59. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tonight – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 36. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday – Showers, with thunderstorms, also possible after noon. High near 49. Breezy, with an east-northeast wind of 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 35. Breezy, with an east-northeast wind of 13 to 18 mph, becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 21 mph, decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Windy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 36. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 69.