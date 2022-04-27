Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 27, 2022

April 27, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers between 9 pm and 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind of 5 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a northeast wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest at 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind of 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Windy, with a west wind of 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Sponsor

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a west wind of 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Monday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Tuesday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.