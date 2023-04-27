Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 27, 2023

Today – Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Windy, with a west wind 9 to 19 mph increasing to 19 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Scattered rain and snow showers before 9 pm, then scattered snow showers between 9 pm and midnight. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 27. Windy, with a north-northeast wind of 23 to 28 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Friday– Sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Friday Night – Increasing clouds, with a low of around 31. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 64. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 67. West northwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 37.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 41.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.