Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 27, 2024

Today – Showers likely, mainly between 9am and 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tonight – Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 12 to 17 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Windy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 16 mph increasing to 16 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Monday Night – A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 2am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 9pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 9pm and 1am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 9pm, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.