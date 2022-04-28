Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 28, 2022

Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A slight chance of showers between 1 pm and 3 pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a south wind of 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9 pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10 am, then a chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Windy, with a west wind of 10 to 20 mph and increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Windy, with a northwest wind of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a northwest wind of 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Rain likely before 5 am, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow before 9 am, then a chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Monday Night – A slight chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.