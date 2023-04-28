Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 28, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 53. Light and variable wind becoming west-northwest at 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. West northwest wind 8 to 10 mph, becoming south in the evening.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 67. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39. West-northwest wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming east-southeast after midnight.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 6 to 11 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 41.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 43.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.