Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 28, 2024

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Monday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 57. Windy, with a west wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers before 3pm, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 68.