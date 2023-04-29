Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 29, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 66. South southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West-northwest wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming east-southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 6 to 10 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. East wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 70. East-southeast wind 7 to 14 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.