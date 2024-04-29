Sweetwater County Extended weather forecast for April 29, 2024

Today – Isolated showers after 5 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1 am, then isolated showers between 1 am and 2 am. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low of around 30. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 33. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 21 mph, decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery, with a west-northwest wind of 18 to 23 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 30. Blustery.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 33. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 41.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.