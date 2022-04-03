Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 3, 2022

April 3, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Monday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 58. Windy, with a west southwest wind of 8 to 18 mph increasing to 24 to 34 mph. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

Monday Night – A slight chance of rain before 3 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 3 am and 4 am, then a slight chance of snow after 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Very windy, with a west wind of 32 to 36 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Very windy, with a west wind of 36 to 40 mph, with gusts as high as 60 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Very windy, with a west wind of 33 to 38 mph and decreasing to 21 to 26 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Sponsor

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 44. Windy, with a west northwest wind of 20 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Blustery.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 57.

Thursday Night – lear, with a low around 28.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.