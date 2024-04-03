Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 3, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 60. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. West wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming east-southeast after midnight.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Windy, with an east southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest 16 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a south-southeast wind of 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 60. Very windy, with a south wind of 13 to 23 mph, increasing to 26 to 36 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Friday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 10 pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 10 pm and midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 29. Windy, with a south wind of 25 to 30 mph becoming west 14 to 19 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – Snow showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Windy.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Windy.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.