Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 30, 2022

April 30, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 59. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.

Sunday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Breezy, with an east wind of 7 to 12 mph becoming south at 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with an east northeast wind of 11 to 18 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 61. North northwest wind 10 to 14 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – A slight chance of rain showers before 7 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 7 am and noon, then a chance of rain showers after noon. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – Rain showers likely before 7 pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 7 pm and 2 am, then a chance of snow showers after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – A chance of snow showers before 10 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10 am and 11 am, then a chance of rain showers after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.