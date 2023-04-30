Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 30, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 72. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. West-northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, becoming east-southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 7 to 9 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 41. East wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east wind of 7 to 16 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a south wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 73. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 43.

Thursday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Thursday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 40. Breezy.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 37. Breezy.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.