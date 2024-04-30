Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 30, 2024

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday – Scattered snow showers, mainly between 9 am and noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 12 mph, increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west wind of 18 to 23 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 31. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday – A chance of snow showers before 2 pm, then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Blustery.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 67.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 41.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 37. Breezy.

Monday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.