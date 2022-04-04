Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 4, 2022

April 4, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

A High Wind Warning will be in effect from 3 p.m. today to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 58. Very windy, with a west wind of 7 to 17 mph and increasing to 27 to 37 mph. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Tonight – A chance of rain before 2 am, then a chance of rain and snow between 2 am and 4 am, then a slight chance of snow after 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Very windy, with a west wind of 33 to 39 mph, with gusts as high as 60 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday– Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Very windy, with a west wind of 39 to 43 mph, with gusts as high as 65 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Very windy, with a west wind of 33 to 38 mph decreasing to 22 to 27 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Blustery, with a northwest wind of 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 28. Blustery.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Sunday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.