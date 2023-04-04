Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 4, 2023

Today – Snow showers, mainly before 3 pm. Widespread blowing snow. High near 26. Windy, with a north-northeast wind of 21 to 26 mph becoming east-northeast at 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.

Tonight – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 12. East wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 5 to 15 mph, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 8. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 32. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 10. West-southwest wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming south-southeast in the evening.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.