Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 5, 2022

April 5, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

High Wind Warning until 6 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Tuesday – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 9 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Very windy, with a west wind of 33 to 40 mph, with gusts as high as 60 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Very windy, with a west wind of 32 to 37 mph and decreasing to 22 to 27 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 23. Blustery, with a west northwest wind of 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a west southwest wind of 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Monday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy.