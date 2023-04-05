Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 5, 2023

Today – Isolated snow showers after noon. Patchy blowing snow after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a south-southeast wind of 5 to 10 mph, becoming west at 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated snow showers before 9 pm. Patchy blowing snow before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 10. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 17 mph becoming south-southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday– Sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 10. West-southwest winds around 6 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 25.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.