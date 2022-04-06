Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 6, 2022

April 6, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Blustery, with a northwest wind of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a northwest wind of 6 to 16 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 16 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Windy, with a south wind of 8 to 13 mph becoming west at 19 to 29 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 8 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Windy.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.

Monday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.

Monday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy.