Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 7, 2022

April 7, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 9 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a northwest wind of 6 to 16 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 17 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Windy, with a south southwest wind of 8 to 13 mph becoming west at 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Windy, with a west wind of 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Windy, with a west wind of 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.

Monday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Tuesday – Snow showers are likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Blustery.

Wednesday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.