Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 7, 2023

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Light and variable wind becoming west-southwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest at 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 22. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming north-northeast in the morning.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 59.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 37. Breezy.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.