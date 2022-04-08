Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 8, 2022

April 8, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers after 3 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Windy, with a west wind of 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Windy, with a west northwest wind of 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Windy, with a west wind of 21 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Windy, with a west wind of 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Windy, with a west southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Monday Night – Snow likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.