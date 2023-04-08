Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 8, 2023

Today – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west-northwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery, with a west-northwest wind of 6 to 15 mph becoming south-southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. West wind around 6 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a south wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 36. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 32.

Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49.