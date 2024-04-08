Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 8, 2024

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 25. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a southwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.