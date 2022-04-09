Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 9, 2022

April 9, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A slight chance of showers between 3 pm and 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Windy, with a west wind of 10 to 20 mph and increasing to 21 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Windy, with a west wind of 22 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Windy, with a west wind of 25 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west wind of 19 to 24 mph and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Monday – A chance of snow before 3 pm, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 9 to 14 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of rain before 7 pm, then snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday – Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Windy, with a west northwest wind of 23 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery.

Wednesday – A 30 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy.

Friday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.