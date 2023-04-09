Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 9, 2023

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 29. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39. South southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 10 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 30. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 29. Blustery.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.