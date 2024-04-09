Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 9, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – Clear, with a low of around 34. West wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 40.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Monday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.