Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 1, 2023

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 4 pm and 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 7 pm and 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 56. North wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7 am, then isolated showers between 7 am and 1 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South southeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 7 pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low of around 53. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7 am, then a slight chance of showers between 7 am and 1 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 pm and 1 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 50. Breezy.

Saturday – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 47.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 47. Breezy.