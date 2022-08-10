Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 10, 2022

August 10, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind 9 to 13 mph, becoming northwest in the evening.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 7 to 16 mph, becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light southwest after midnight.

Friday – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming east northeast after midnight.

Saturday – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 5 to 10 mph, becoming west at 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Sunday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.