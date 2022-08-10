Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 10, 2022

August 10, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind 9 to 13 mph, becoming northwest in the evening.
Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 7 to 16 mph, becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light southwest after midnight.
Friday – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Friday Night – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming east northeast after midnight.
Saturday – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 5 to 10 mph, becoming west at 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Saturday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.
Sunday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement