Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 11, 2023

Today – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low of around 53. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 13 to 18 mph, decreasing to 7 to 12 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming south-southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east-southeast wind of 6 to 16 mph, becoming north-northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 51. Breezy, with an east-northeast wind of 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 8 to 11 mph, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 57.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.