Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 12, 2023

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms between 4 pm and 5 pm. Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming northeast at 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with an east-northeast wind of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 54. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph, becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.