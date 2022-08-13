Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 13, 2022

August 13, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Sweetwater County through Sunday night
Today – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south southeast 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Tonight – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4 am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 18 to 23 mph, becoming southwest at 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Sunday – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Sunday Night – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Monday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light north wind becoming northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 85.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Thursday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
